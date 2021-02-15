Left Menu

Toolkit document case: Nikita Jacob moves HC for transit bail

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 15-02-2021 14:04 IST | Created: 15-02-2021 12:55 IST
Toolkit document case: Nikita Jacob moves HC for transit bail
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Advocate Nikita Jacob, accused ina case registered by Delhi police in connection with the''toolkit'' shared by climate activist Greta Thunberg overfarmers' protest, approached the Bombay High Court on Mondayseeking transit anticipatory bail.

A Delhi court has issued a non-bailable warrantagainst Jacob and another accused in the case.

Jacob's plea seeking urgent hearing was mentionedbefore the Bombay High Court's single bench of Justice P DNaik on Monday.

The high court said it would hear the plea on Tuesday.

Jacob in her plea sought transit anticipatory bail fora period of four weeks so that she can approach the courtconcerned in Delhi to apply for a pre-arrest bail.

The Delhi police on Saturday arrested 21-year-oldenvironmental activist Disha Ravi from Bengaluru in connectionwith the case.

She was on Sunday produced before a Delhi court whichremanded her in police custody for five days.

Greta Thunberg, a teen climate activist, had sharedthe ''toolkit'' to lend her support to the farmers' agitationnear Delhi borders against the Centre's three agri laws.

In the document, various urgent actions, includingcreating a Twitter storm and protesting outside Indianembassies, were listed which were needed to be taken tosupport the farmers' protest.

The toolkit has been cited by some critics as a''proof'' of her conspiracy to fuel protests in India.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Israel plans to reopen restaurants in March, restart tourism with Cyprus

Lupin, Aurobindo units recall products in US market

Australia says Google, Facebook close to media pay deals

Indiabulls Housing Fin to raise Rs 5,000 cr from securitisation in current quarter

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Nexzu Mobility launches electric ‘supercycle’ Rompus + priced at Rs 31,983

EV maker Nexzu Mobility on Monday expanded its product portfolio with the launch of an electric bicycle, that also works as an electric scooter, Rompus priced at Rs 31,983 including all basic accessories. Running on a powerful 36V, 250 Wat...

India's arrest of activist tied to Greta Thunberg's movement sparks outrage

Indian opposition politicians and activists condemned on Monday the arrest of a 22-year-old climate activist accused of helping to edit and distribute a document by Swedish environmental activist Greta Thunberg that promoted farmer protests...

Kotak Mahindra Bank announces launch of Kotak Remit on mobile

Kotak Mahindra Bank on Monday announced the launch of its outward forex remittance service, Kotak Remit, on mobile that will allow users to send money abroad directly from their mobile phones.The outward forex remittance solution is live on...

France's BNP to stop financing customers using converted Amazon forest land

Frances BNP Paribas said on Monday it would not finance customers producing or buying beef or soybeans from land in the Amazon cleared or converted after 2008.BNP, which outlined a policy to fight deforestation in the Amazon and the Cerrado...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021