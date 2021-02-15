Toolkit document case: Nikita Jacob moves HC for transit bail

Advocate Nikita Jacob, accused ina case registered by Delhi police in connection with the''toolkit'' shared by climate activist Greta Thunberg overfarmers' protest, approached the Bombay High Court on Mondayseeking transit anticipatory bail.

A Delhi court has issued a non-bailable warrantagainst Jacob and another accused in the case.

Jacob's plea seeking urgent hearing was mentionedbefore the Bombay High Court's single bench of Justice P DNaik on Monday.

The high court said it would hear the plea on Tuesday.

Jacob in her plea sought transit anticipatory bail fora period of four weeks so that she can approach the courtconcerned in Delhi to apply for a pre-arrest bail.

The Delhi police on Saturday arrested 21-year-oldenvironmental activist Disha Ravi from Bengaluru in connectionwith the case.

She was on Sunday produced before a Delhi court whichremanded her in police custody for five days.

Greta Thunberg, a teen climate activist, had sharedthe ''toolkit'' to lend her support to the farmers' agitationnear Delhi borders against the Centre's three agri laws.

In the document, various urgent actions, includingcreating a Twitter storm and protesting outside Indianembassies, were listed which were needed to be taken tosupport the farmers' protest.

The toolkit has been cited by some critics as a''proof'' of her conspiracy to fuel protests in India.

