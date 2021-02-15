Left Menu

Second phase of COVID-19 vaccination to start in Karnataka today

Karnataka's Health and Family Welfare and Medical Education Minister Dr Sudhakar K on Monday said, the second phase of COVID-19 vaccination in the state will begin today.

ANI | Bengaluru (Karnataka) | Updated: 15-02-2021 12:59 IST | Created: 15-02-2021 12:59 IST
Second phase of COVID-19 vaccination to start in Karnataka today
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Karnataka's Health and Family Welfare and Medical Education Minister Dr Sudhakar K on Monday said, the second phase of COVID-19 vaccination in the state will begin today. "The second dose of COVID-19 vaccination will begin in the state starting today. As on Sunday, 4,09,836 healthcare workers and 86,798 frontline workers have been administered the first dose of vaccine across the state with a coverage of 50 per cent and 30 per cent respectively," Dr Sudhakar said in a tweet.

The highest cumulative achievements of Health Care Workers (HCW) and Front Line Workers (FLW) have been observed in the Bengaluru Urban district where 98,449 HCW and 11,683 FLW have administered the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. The lowest cumulative achievements of HCWs are in Yadgir where 3,962 workers have administered the first dose of the vaccination whereas Chamarajanagar has the lowest FLWs achievements with only 762 workers.

According to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW), Karnataka has 5,855 active cases with 9,27,150 recoveries. So far 12,265 people have lost their battle to COVID-19 in the state. Whereas India has reported as many as 11,649 new COVID-19 cases and 90 deaths in the last 24 hours, informed MoHFW.

With the new cases, the coronavirus tally in the country has reached 1,09,16,589 including 1,39,637 active cases and 1,06,21,220 discharges. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Israel plans to reopen restaurants in March, restart tourism with Cyprus

Lupin, Aurobindo units recall products in US market

Australia says Google, Facebook close to media pay deals

Indiabulls Housing Fin to raise Rs 5,000 cr from securitisation in current quarter

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Nexzu Mobility launches electric ‘supercycle’ Rompus + priced at Rs 31,983

EV maker Nexzu Mobility on Monday expanded its product portfolio with the launch of an electric bicycle, that also works as an electric scooter, Rompus priced at Rs 31,983 including all basic accessories. Running on a powerful 36V, 250 Wat...

India's arrest of activist tied to Greta Thunberg's movement sparks outrage

Indian opposition politicians and activists condemned on Monday the arrest of a 22-year-old climate activist accused of helping to edit and distribute a document by Swedish environmental activist Greta Thunberg that promoted farmer protests...

Kotak Mahindra Bank announces launch of Kotak Remit on mobile

Kotak Mahindra Bank on Monday announced the launch of its outward forex remittance service, Kotak Remit, on mobile that will allow users to send money abroad directly from their mobile phones.The outward forex remittance solution is live on...

France's BNP to stop financing customers using converted Amazon forest land

Frances BNP Paribas said on Monday it would not finance customers producing or buying beef or soybeans from land in the Amazon cleared or converted after 2008.BNP, which outlined a policy to fight deforestation in the Amazon and the Cerrado...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021