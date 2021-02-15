Left Menu

Europe aims to roll out vaccines to everyone by end of summer -Breton

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 15-02-2021 14:00 IST | Created: 15-02-2021 13:23 IST
Europe aims to roll out vaccines to everyone by end of summer -Breton
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Europe aims to roll out vaccines to everyone who wants one by the end of the summer, EU Internal Market Commissioner Thierry Breton said on Monday.

Breton also told French BFM television that there was no need for another COVID-19 vaccine on top of the ones already planned for Europe.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Israel plans to reopen restaurants in March, restart tourism with Cyprus

Lupin, Aurobindo units recall products in US market

Australia says Google, Facebook close to media pay deals

Indiabulls Housing Fin to raise Rs 5,000 cr from securitisation in current quarter

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Dragnet, planned law boost French fight of Islamic radicals

More than three dozen police officers descended on a small private school in Paris, blocked the 92 students inside their classrooms, took photos everywhere, even inside the refrigerator, and grilled the school director in her office.It was ...

Assam is the springboard of India's Act East Policy: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar in Guwahati.

Assam is the springboard of Indias Act East Policy External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar in Guwahati....

Nexzu Mobility launches electric ‘supercycle’ Rompus + priced at Rs 31,983

EV maker Nexzu Mobility on Monday expanded its product portfolio with the launch of an electric bicycle, that also works as an electric scooter, Rompus priced at Rs 31,983 including all basic accessories. Running on a powerful 36V, 250 Wat...

India's arrest of activist tied to Greta Thunberg's movement sparks outrage

Indian opposition politicians and activists condemned on Monday the arrest of a 22-year-old climate activist accused of helping to edit and distribute a document by Swedish environmental activist Greta Thunberg that promoted farmer protests...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021