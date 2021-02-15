Europe aims to roll out vaccines to everyone by end of summer -Breton

Europe aims to roll out vaccines to everyone by end of summer -BretonReuters | Paris | Updated: 15-02-2021 14:00 IST | Created: 15-02-2021 13:23 IST
Europe aims to roll out vaccines to everyone who wants one by the end of the summer, EU Internal Market Commissioner Thierry Breton said on Monday.
Breton also told French BFM television that there was no need for another COVID-19 vaccine on top of the ones already planned for Europe.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Europe
- Thierry Breton
- French