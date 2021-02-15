Left Menu

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 15-02-2021 15:09 IST | Created: 15-02-2021 15:02 IST
HC refuses to quash FIR against Rajput's sister Priyanka Singh
The Bombay High Court on Mondayrefused to quash an FIR lodged against late actor SushantSingh Rajput's sister Priyanka Singh for allegedly forging andfabricating a medical prescription for her brother.

A division bench of Justices S S Shinde and M SKarnik, however, quashed the FIR against Meetu Singh, anothersister of Rajput.

The court said while there was prima facie evidenceagainst Priyanka Singh, the case against Meetu Singh does notstand.

The sisters had approached the HC, seeking to quashthe First Information Report (FIR) lodged for alleged forgeryand fabrication of a medical prescription for their brotherfor his anxiety issues.

The FIR was lodged against Priyanka Singh, Meetu Singhand doctor Tarun Kumar of Delhi's Ram Manohar Lohia Hospitalby Bandra police in Mumbai on September 7 last year, based ona complaint filed by Rajput's girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty.

As per the complaint, Rajput's sisters and the doctorhad prepared a forged and fabricated prescription for anti-depressants for the actor.

Rajput, 34, was found dead at his residence insuburban Bandra on June 14 last year.

His father K K Singh later lodged a case of abetmentof suicide and cheating against Chakraborty and her familymembers.

The CBI is conducting a probe into the case.

After registration of FIR against Rajput's sisters,the Bandra police forwarded the case papers to the CentralBureau of Investigation, as per directions of the SupremeCourt which had said all cases pertaining to the death ofRajput shall be probed by the CBI.

