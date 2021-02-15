Left Menu

Army conducts career counselling camp in remote village of J-K's Rajouri

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 15-02-2021 15:10 IST | Created: 15-02-2021 15:02 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The Indian Army has organised a career counselling camp in the remote Budhal-Kandi belt of Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district, a defence spokesperson said here on Monday.

The camp was organised at Samote village to educate the local youth on the 'Emergency Medical Technician Course', planned to be conducted under project Himayat in Jammu later this month, he said.

The Army has always been at the forefront of guiding the youth and empowering them to grab more employment opportunities and channelising their energy positively, the spokesman said.

''The counselling camp was aimed at spreading awareness amongst youth from far-flung areas about opportunities available to them under project Himayat and particularly for this course. A total of 34 boys benefited by attending the camp,'' he added.

He said the locals lauded the efforts of the Army for providing employment opportunities for the youth of the remote area.

''Such noble initiatives of the Army will go a long way in empowering the youth and will further strengthen the existing bond between Army and 'awam (people)','' the spokesman said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

