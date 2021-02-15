Left Menu

SC adjourns hearing on Shillong Times journalist's plea to quash FIR against her

The Supreme Court on Monday adjourned for February 16 plea filed by Editor of Shillong Times, Patricia Mukhim, challenging the Meghalaya High Court order which had dismissed her plea to quash an FIR against her for a Facebook post condemning violence against the minority in the State.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-02-2021 15:05 IST | Created: 15-02-2021 15:05 IST
SC adjourns hearing on Shillong Times journalist's plea to quash FIR against her
Supreme Court of India. Image Credit: ANI

The Supreme Court on Monday adjourned for February 16 plea filed by Editor of Shillong Times, Patricia Mukhim, challenging the Meghalaya High Court order which had dismissed her plea to quash an FIR against her for a Facebook post condemning violence against the minority in the State. The Bench headed by Justices L Nageswara Rao adjourned the hearing of the matter for tomorrow as counsel appearing for Meghalaya sought adjournment.

Last month, the Bench had sought a response from the State of Meghalaya on Patricia Mukhim's plea. The Meghalaya High Court in November last year had dismissed her plea to quash criminal proceedings against her for a Facebook post decrying violence against non-tribal people in the State.

The High Court while declining to quash the criminal case had opined that, prima facie, the offence of mischief under Section 153, Indian Penal Code (IPC) had been made out against Mukhim as her post "apparently seeks to promote disharmony or feelings of enmity, hatred or ill-will between two communities." With her Facebook post, she had sought action by the State against an attack on some non-tribal boys in Meghalaya.

An FIR was later filed against Mukhim by the village council on July 6, 2020, for allegedly inciting communal tensions and for defamation. Referring to an attack on July 3, 2020, on a group of non-tribal boys by 20-25 unidentified youths at a basketball court in the Lawsohtun area of Shillong, Mukhim on July 4 last year had said that Meghalaya has been a failed State because of continued attacks on non-tribal people and that the attackers and trouble-mongers have never been arrested since 1979.

Approaching the apex court, Mukhim, a Padma Shri awardee, in her plea said that she has been facing persecution for speaking the truth and seeking enforcement of rule of law against perpetrators of hate crime. Mukhim said that the motivation and intent of her post, as apparent from its plain reading, is to ensure that through the legal process, social harmony is maintained in Meghalaya.

The petition in the top court stated that plain reading of Mukhim's Facebook post makes it clear that the intent and purpose of this post is to "appeal for impartial enforcement of rule of law; equal treatment before the law of all citizens; condemnation of targeted violence against members of a minority group; an end to impunity for violence and thereby ensure peace and harmony between communities and groups." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Mining, energy stocks push FTSE 100 higher

Israel plans to reopen restaurants in March, restart tourism with Cyprus

Lupin, Aurobindo units recall products in US market

Australia says Google, Facebook close to media pay deals

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

UK shopper numbers up 1.5% last week -Springboard

Total shopper numbers across British retail destinations increased by 1.5 in the week to Feb. 13 versus the previous week, a fourth straight week of rises as lockdown fatigue sets in, market researcher Springboard said on Monday.It said foo...

Two held for graft in Rajasthan

An excise inspector was among two persons arrested by the Anti-Corruption Bureau for allegedly taking a bribe of Rs 15000 in Bhilwara district of Rajasthan on Monday, an official said. The accused excise inspector Ashish Sharma had demanded...

Soccer-Serie A talking points

Talking points from the weekends Serie A matches.SPEZIA RISE CONTINUES What a debut Serie A season it is turning out to be for Spezia.The Ligurian club recovered after being declared bankrupt in 2008 and last season won promotion to the Ita...

Jaishankar says Act East Policy will make Assam more connected, energetic

External Affairs Minister EAM S Jaishankar on Monday said the Act East Policy approach to create connectivity in Assam will make the state more energetic, contributing and employed. The Act East Policy is an approach to create connectivity ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021