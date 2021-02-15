Left Menu

25-year-old woman hacked to death with axe by brother in Rajasthan

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 15-02-2021 15:17 IST | Created: 15-02-2021 15:13 IST
25-year-old woman hacked to death with axe by brother in Rajasthan
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

A 25-year-old woman was hacked to death allegedly by her brother in Hanumangarh district of Rajasthan, police said on Monday.

A verbal spat broke out between Indra and her brother Gagan Singh on Sunday night in Badopal village under the Pilibanga police station area over some issue, and the accused hit her with an axe in a fit of rage, killing her on the spot, they said.

The body was handed over to the family members after an autopsy on Monday, the police said.

The woman's father has registered a case against his son, who is on the run, they said, adding that the matter was being probed.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Mining, energy stocks push FTSE 100 higher

Israel plans to reopen restaurants in March, restart tourism with Cyprus

Lupin, Aurobindo units recall products in US market

Australia says Google, Facebook close to media pay deals

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

UK shopper numbers up 1.5% last week -Springboard

Total shopper numbers across British retail destinations increased by 1.5 in the week to Feb. 13 versus the previous week, a fourth straight week of rises as lockdown fatigue sets in, market researcher Springboard said on Monday.It said foo...

Two held for graft in Rajasthan

An excise inspector was among two persons arrested by the Anti-Corruption Bureau for allegedly taking a bribe of Rs 15000 in Bhilwara district of Rajasthan on Monday, an official said. The accused excise inspector Ashish Sharma had demanded...

Soccer-Serie A talking points

Talking points from the weekends Serie A matches.SPEZIA RISE CONTINUES What a debut Serie A season it is turning out to be for Spezia.The Ligurian club recovered after being declared bankrupt in 2008 and last season won promotion to the Ita...

Jaishankar says Act East Policy will make Assam more connected, energetic

External Affairs Minister EAM S Jaishankar on Monday said the Act East Policy approach to create connectivity in Assam will make the state more energetic, contributing and employed. The Act East Policy is an approach to create connectivity ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021