Maha: 15 killed, 5 injured after truck overturns in Jalgaon

PTI | Jalgaon | Updated: 15-02-2021 17:33 IST | Created: 15-02-2021 17:09 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Fifteen people were killed andfive others injured after a truck carrying labourersoverturned and fell into a roadside pit in Maharashtra'sJalgaon district in the wee hours of Monday, police said.

The accident took place near a temple in Kingaonvillage around 1 am when the papaya-laden truck was on its wayto Yawal tehsil in Jalgaon from Dhule, an official from Yawalpolice station said.

The deceased included two children, aged 3 and 5years, and a 15-year-old girl.

A 14-year-old boy, who was sleeping on top of thetruck, escaped unhurt, the official said.

The labourers belonged to Abhoda, Vivra, Kerhalavillages and Raver tehsil in the district, he said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed grief at theloss of lives.

The Maharashtra government announced an ex-gratia ofRs 2 lakh to the kin of each of the deceased.

After the accident, police and some locals rushed tothe spot and the truck was brought out of the pit with thehelp of a JCB machine, the police official said.

The injured people were admitted to Jalgaon CivilHospital where two of them are reported to be in a seriouscondition, he said.

The injured people were admitted to Jalgaon CivilHospital where two of them are reported to be in a seriouscondition, he said.

One of the injured persons was later discharged,Jalgaon's Additional Superintendent of Police ChandrakantGavli said.

The accident may have taken place due to a technicalfault in the vehicle, the official told PTI.

''But, we have asked the regional transport office(RTO) to submit a report. A case has been registered againstthe truck driver under Indian Penal Code Section 304-II(culpable homicide not amounting to murder),'' he said.

The deceased have been identified as Hussain MuslimManiyar (30), Sarfaraz Tadvi (32), Digambar Sapkale (55),Narendra Wagh (25), Dildar Tadvi (20), Ashok Wagh (40),Durgabai Adakmol (20), Ganesh More (5), Sagar Wagh (3), ShardaRamesh More (15), Sangeeta Ashok Wagh (35), Yamunabai Ingle(45), Kamlabai More (45), Sabnoor Tadvi (53) and SandipBhalerao (25), another police official said.

A 14-year-old boy, Ramzan Tadvi, who was sleeping ontop of the truck, escaped unhurt as he woke up when thevehicle overturned and ran away from the spot, he said.

The boy, who is an eyewitness to the accident, is aresident of Abhoda village. He used to go along with hismother to work in farms, but for the last two-three days, hewas going alone, official said.

Prime Minister Modi conveyed his condolences to thebereaved families.

''Heart-wrenching truck accident in Jalgaon,Maharashtra. Condolences to the bereaved families. May theinjured recover at the earliest,'' Modi said in a tweet postedby his office.

Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray terming the accidentas ''unfortunate'' and condoled the loss of lives, a statementfrom the CM's office said.

Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray terming the accidentas ''unfortunate'' and condoled the loss of lives, a statementfrom the CM's office said.

Thackeray said the government will bear the cost oftreatment of the injured persons.

He spoke to the district authorities and directed thatall assistance be provided to the affected people.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

