Left Menu

Former SC judge P B Sawant dies in Pune

PTI | Pune | Updated: 15-02-2021 17:13 IST | Created: 15-02-2021 17:13 IST
Former SC judge P B Sawant dies in Pune

Former Supreme Court judge P BSawant died due to cardiac arrest at his residence here inMaharashtra on Monday morning, family sources said.

He was 90.

Justice Sawant was one of the co-conveners of theElgar Parishad conclave held on December 31, 2017 in Pune.

He was also part of a panel that conducted aninvestigation into the 2002 Gujarat riots.

Justice Sawant had also served as chairman of thePress Council of India.

He died at his residence here around 9.30 am on Mondayfollowing cardiac arrest, his daughter Sujata Mane said.

His last rites will be performed on Tuesday.

Justice Sawant is survived by his wife, two daughtersand a son.

Born on June 30, 1930, Justice Sawant enrolled as anadvocate in 1957.

In 1973, he was appointed as an additional judge ofthe Bombay High Court.

In 1989, Justice Sawant was appointed judge of theSupreme Court. He retired in 1995, but remained active inpublic life.

As a judge of the Supreme Court, Sawant had conductedan inquiry into the Air India plane crash at the Bombayairport in 1982.

Justice Sawant (retd) was one of the members of theIndian People's Tribunal, a fact-finding team headed byJustice V.R.Krishna Iyer, to investigate the 2002 communalriots in Gujarat.

In 2003, he headed a commission to investigate thegraft charges levelled by Anna Hazare against four ministers -Suresh Jain, Nawab Malik, Vijaykumar Gavit and PadamsinhPatil- of the then Maharashtra government.

Justice Sawant's report had indicted Malik, Patil andJain, following which they resigned from the state cabinet.

PTI SPK GKNSK NSK

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Mining, energy stocks push FTSE 100 higher

Lupin, Aurobindo units recall products in US market

Israel plans to reopen restaurants in March, restart tourism with Cyprus

Australia says Google, Facebook close to media pay deals

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

GLOBAL MARKETS-Global shares hit fresh peak, oil up on Middle East tensions

Global shares rose for the 11th day in a row to reach a fresh peak on optimism about the rollout of COVID-19 vaccines and new fiscal aid from Washington, while tensions in the Middle East drove oil to a 13-month high.As more people are vacc...

Ready to offer job, financial support to family of deceased DYFI activist: Mamata

West Bengal Chief MinisterMamata Banerjee on Monday said her government is ready toprovide financial support to family members of DYFI activistMaidul Islam Midda, who succumbed to injuries sustained duringa clash between police and members ...

Sale of chicken banned in Badaun after bird flu detected in sample from shop

A sample from a chicken shop in Bilsi tehsil here tested positive for bird flu following which the sale of chicken has been banned in a 10-kilometre radius, officials said on Monday.Samples are also being collected from chicken shops and po...

Thane court denies bail to 5 who attacked, abused escort team

Five undertrials who had attackedand abused a police team while being brought back to jailafter a hearing two years ago were denied bail by a Thanecourt, an official said on Monday.In his order of last last month, the copy of which wasmade ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021