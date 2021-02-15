Left Menu

Soldier killed in militant attack on security post in southwest Pakistan

PTI | Karachi | Updated: 15-02-2021 19:40 IST | Created: 15-02-2021 19:40 IST
Soldier killed in militant attack on security post in southwest Pakistan

Heavily armed militants attacked a security checkpoint in Pakistan's restive Balochistan province, killing a soldier before fleeing, the army said on Monday.

The Frontier Corps soldier was killed during the attack in the remote area of Kech in Balochistan on Sunday night, said the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) – the media wing of the army.

''Terrorists opened fire on a check post established for security of N-85 Highway near Hoshab, District Kech late last night,'' it said.

During the exchange of fire, Sepoy Asad Mehdi was killed, it said, adding that security forces had blocked the area and a clean up operation was underway to apprehend the terrorists.

Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid termed the attack ''a cowardly attempt of anti-state elements''. No group immediately claimed responsibility for the attack but previous such attacks have been claimed by Baloch separatist groups in the troubled province, where Islamic militants also have a presence.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Mining, energy stocks push FTSE 100 higher

Lupin, Aurobindo units recall products in US market

Israel plans to reopen restaurants in March, restart tourism with Cyprus

Australia says Google, Facebook close to media pay deals

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Three shops demolished, 12 others sealed in Jammu

Acting against alleged unauthorised constructions in the city, the Jammu Municipal Corporation JMC on Monday demolished three shops and sealed 12 others, an official said.The three shops were razed to the ground by the enforcement staff of ...

Congo's president appoints head of mining company as new PM

By Stanis BujakeraKINSHASA, Democratic Republic of Congo, Feb 15 Reuters - C ongos President Felix Tshisekedi appointed the head of the state mining company Sama Lukonde Kyenge as the new prime minister, his spokesman said on Monday, the la...

GRSE delivers fast patrol vessel to Seychelles Coast Guard

Defence PSU Garden ReachShipbuilders and Engineers Ltd delivered a fast patrol vesselto the Coast Guard of Seychelles on Monday, an official said.SCGS Zoroaster, built by GRSE, is a powerful, fuel-efficient platform designed to perform mult...

Three-day Shiv Khori fair to begin on March 10 in J-K's Reasi

The annual three-day fair at the famous Shiv Khori temple in Reasi district of Jammu and Kashmir will be held from March 10, an official spokesperson said on Monday.Reasi Deputy Commissioner Indu Kanwal Chib finalised the arrangements for t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021