Taliban must do more to meet its peace deal commitments, NATO says

Taliban must do more to meet its peace deal commitments, NATO saysReuters | Brussels | Updated: 15-02-2021 20:02 IST | Created: 15-02-2021 19:59 IST
Taliban militants in Afghanistan must do more to meet the terms of a 2020 peace agreement and allow for any possible foreign troop withdrawal by May, NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said on Monday.
"We see that there is still a need for the Taliban to do more when it comes to delivering on their commitments ... to make sure that they break old ties with international terrorists," Stoltenberg told a news conference.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Afghanistan
- Jens Stoltenberg
- Taliban
- NATO
- Stoltenberg
ALSO READ
EXCLUSIVE-Foreign troops to stay in Afghanistan beyond May deadline - NATO sources
EXCLUSIVE-Foreign troops to stay in Afghanistan beyond May deadline - NATO sources
World News Roundup: Foreign troops to stay in Afghanistan beyond May deadline; Thai government foe ordered to erase vaccine and more
Afghanistan: Car bomb explosion targets peace affairs ministry official in Kabul
US, NATO allies slam Taliban for destroying vital infrastructure in Afghanistan