Japan looks forward to assist in skill enhancing, infra projects in Assam: envoy

Japanese Ambassador to IndiaSatoshi Suzuki said on Monday that his country is lookingforward to assist in projects related to enhancing skills andinfrastructure in Assam.

For India, the development of North East isindispensable and the country is mobilising all the abundantlyavailable resources in the region, including Assam, the envoysaid.

''Abundant human and natural resources, as well as richcultural diversity of Assam needs to be tapped to their fullpotential,'' he said at an international convention on Act EastPolicy and Indo-Japan Cooperation with special focus on Assam.

Japan takes a ''panoramic view in its diplomacy andthis vision is free, open and inclusive at its centre. India'sNorth East, including Assam, plays an important role in thisvision'', he said.

The envoy, who began his speech in Assamese saying howdelighted he was to be in the state and ended it with 'Joi AaiAsom' (Hail Mother Assam), highlighted the varioussimilarities between Japan and Assam and there can be acollaboration between the two to boost their mutual interests.

He said that connecting India's eastern border withSouth East Asia and the Bay of Bengal makes sense botheconomically and strategically.

Japan is already supporting several connectivityprojects in the region which will reduce travelling time andimprove connectivity among Bhutan, India and Bangladesh.

Referring to the Guwahati Water Supply Projectassisted by the Japan International Corporation Agency (JICA),Suzuki said that he was very impressed with the progress ofthe project and clean drinking water would soon be supplied tohouseholds in the city.

On the Guwahati sewerage project, he said that thiswill not only support a more convenient life but also ensurebetter healthcare and sanitation.

''Due to the COVID-19 situation, healthcare andsanitation has assumed great importance and Japan will supportthese endeavours'', he said.

Japan is also committed to human resource developmentand has collaboration with IIT, Guwahati which will create neweco-system of entrepreneurs in Assam.

Acquiring and enhancing skill development throughinternships and training programmes will also help the youthsof Assam, he said.

The envoy said that his country was also willing topartner with Assam to train its human resources to enable themto avail job opportunities in Japan.

''Abundant natural resources as well as skilled capitalwill connect the youths with new businesses and will also makethem globally competitive,'' Suzuki added.

He also thanked India for its long good and friendlyrelations with Japan and said that his country would not havebeen in a position to get out of the ashes of the destructionscaused by the Second World War without help from India.

