Nitish calls for 'immediate dismissal' of cops found drunk in dry Bihar

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumaron Monday called for ''immediate dismissal'' of police personnelwho are caught drunk in the dry state.

Kumar, who chaired a meeting to review the functioningof department for prohibition and excise, underscored the roleof the police in ensuring effective implementation of the banon alcohol, which he announced nearly five years ago.

''Policemen across the state have taken a pledge tostay away from alcohol. If anybody flouts this, he must facedisciplinary action and immediate dismissal,'' said the chiefminister, referring to an oath taken by police personnel lastmonth.

Complete prohibition was imposed in the state in 2016,following a promise made to the effect by Kumar to womenfolkduring the assembly elections held the previous year.

There have, however, been many instances of policepersonnel violating the prohibition law by consuming, orfacilitating illegal sale of liquor in the state.

Kumar also said that village chowkidars were aware ofliquor ban being flouted in their areas of jurisdiction andthey, too, must be held accountable if violations came to thefore.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)