Left Menu

Israel cancels participation in UAE defence expo, citing air travel curbs

Israel has cancelled plans to participate in a major defence expo in the United Arab Emirates next week due to COVID-19 curbs on air travel, Israeli officials said on Monday.

Reuters | Jerusalem | Updated: 15-02-2021 21:59 IST | Created: 15-02-2021 21:57 IST
Israel cancels participation in UAE defence expo, citing air travel curbs
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Israel has cancelled plans to participate in a major defence expo in the United Arab Emirates next week due to COVID-19 curbs on air travel, Israeli officials said on Monday. Dozens of Israeli defence firms had been due to take part in the IDEX conference in Abu Dhabi from Feb. 21-25 - a first for both countries, which last September established formal relations after closing ranks given their shared worries about Iran. But officials from Israel's Defence Ministry and Regional Cooperation Ministry said the plan was cancelled. They cited Israel's Jan. 26 ban on international air travel, which is still in force as it tries to reverse a surge in COVID-19 contagion.

A Defence Ministry spokeswoman said it requested special permission for the firms to fly out to the UAE capital, but was refused by a Regional Cooperation Ministry authorisation panel. A Regional Cooperation Ministry spokesman said the request "had to be denied, despite the desire to advance and promote defence activity, and given the need to making unprejudiced decisions".

Regional Cooperation Minister Ofir Akunis has also cancelled his participation in Dubai's Gulfood trade exhibition, his spokesman said, adding: "No one is flying out." That suggested travel permission will not be forthcoming for any Israeli food security experts hoping to attend the Feb. 21-25 conference.

The business newspaper Globes quoted an unidentified senior representative of an Israeli defence firm as saying that cancellation of participation in the defence expo would spell "huge" losses of deals to competitors. "The Emirati hosts were supremely friendly and rolled out the red carpet. We were meant to have been the focus of the expo, with several top-of-the-line products and exhibits," the representative was quoted as saying. "All that, for nothing?"

Israel and the UAE had, as part of their U.S.-backed rapprochement, proposed defence and military cooperation. But anticipated exchanges of defence delegations have yet to happen - a byproduct, Israeli sources said, of coalition feuding between Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defence Minister Benny Gantz as they prepare to contest a March ballot.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Mining, energy stocks push FTSE 100 higher

Lupin, Aurobindo units recall products in US market

Israel plans to reopen restaurants in March, restart tourism with Cyprus

Australia says Google, Facebook close to media pay deals

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

COVID-19 immunisation drive: 14,965 beneficiaries receive vaccine shots in Delhi

Nearly 15,000 beneficiaries in Delhi received COVID-19 vaccine shots on Monday and of them 2,191 got their second dose, officials said.The immunisation drive, which started on January 16, picked up pace in the last one week. On Saturday 1,8...

HM Amit Shah reviews preparation for celebrating India @75

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday reviewed the preparations for the celebrations of 75th year of Indias independence, 400th Prakash Purab of Guru Teg Bahadur and 125th birth anniversary of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose.The central gover...

Guinea tracks potential Ebola contacts, says it can overcome new outbreak

Guinea is tracking down people who potentially had contact with Ebola patients and will rush vaccines to the affected area as soon as possible following at least three deaths from the disease, Health Minister Remy Lamah said on Monday. Lama...

Brazil Governor Joao Doria hospitalized for routine tests, hospital says

Joao Doria, the governor of the Brazilian state of Sao Paulo, was hospitalized on Monday for routine tests, the Albert Einstein hospital said in a statement, without giving further details.Dorias office said the tests were routine, and he w...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021