Left Menu

UP HC stays final selection of 180 asst professors in Lucknow University

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 15-02-2021 22:30 IST | Created: 15-02-2021 22:30 IST
UP HC stays final selection of 180 asst professors in Lucknow University

The Allahabad High Court on Monday stopped the Lucknow University from finalising the selection of assistant professors for time being for its various departments while allowing it to keep on the selection process.

A Lucknow bench of the high court put the interim stay on a plea by an aspiring applicant for the post of assistant professor in the Anthropology Department, who had questioned the rationale behind reserving seats in various departments.

The bench of Justice Irshad Ali also asked the varsity to keep one post of the assistant professor in the Anthropology Department vacant for the petitioner, Dr Preeti Singh, a general category candidate, till the decision on her petition.

The bench also asked the state government and University to file their replies to Singh's petition by March 10, the next date for the hearing of the case.

Dr Singh has contended in her petition that owing to the modality adopted by the varsity for reserving seats, none of the four vacant seats of the Anthropology Department has been left open for the general category candidates.

And this has made her ineligible even for applying for the appointment in the Anthropology Department, she said.

She pointed out that instead of reserving seats department-wise, the varsity has proceeded in the appointment process, treating itself as one body for all 180 vacant seats due to which no seats have been left open for the general category candidates in many departments.

Taking note of the contentions, raised by the petitioner, the bench put an interim stay on the final selection on the post of assistant professor for candidates till examination of the legality of the varsity’s reservation formulae. Justice Ali put the interim stay observing that as per the past rulings of both the Supreme Court and this court, reserving seats department-wise or subject-wise would have been the appropriate methodology rather than treating the entire university as a single unit and reserving seats on the basis of all the vacancies of all departments put together.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Mining, energy stocks push FTSE 100 higher

Israel plans to reopen restaurants in March, restart tourism with Cyprus

Lupin, Aurobindo units recall products in US market

Australia says Google, Facebook close to media pay deals

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

PM Modi to inaugurate, lay foundation stone of key projects of oil and gas sector in Tamil Nadu

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will dedicate to the nation and lay the foundation of key projects of the oil and gas sector in Tamil Nadu on February 17. An official release said Prime Minister will dedicate Ramanathapuram - Thoothukudi natu...

Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education inaugurates two-day textbook translation workshop

Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education JKBOSE on Monday organised a two-day workshop to initiate translation of the Environmental Studies textbooks from standard 3 to 5, and of Mathematics textbooks from standard 1 to 5, into four offi...

France says will keep supporting struggle for democracy in Myanmar

France will keep supporting the people of Myanmar in their struggle for democracy, a spokeswoman for the French Ministry of Foreign Affairs said on Monday. The deployment of armoured vehicles in several cities and increasing use of violence...

Three die as new Ebola outbreak declared in southern Guinea

This is the first time the disease has been reported in the country since the deadly 2014-2016 outbreak in West Africa which claimed over 11,000 lives.Its a huge concern to see the resurgence of Ebola in Guinea, a country which has already ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021