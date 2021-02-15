Six Uttar Pradesh cops booked for extortion and corruption, one of them arrested in Noida

Six police personnel in Uttar Pradesh have been booked for alleged extortion and corruption and one of them has been arrested along with a private individual, the Noida police said on Monday.

''Constable Nitin Chaudhary and an individual, named Sonu, have been arrested today in connection with an extortion and corruption case,'' Central Noida Deputy Commissioner of Police Harish Chander said.

A sub-inspector and four more constables attached with the Cyber police station, which is located in Noida but functions under the Cyber police headquarters in Lucknow, are on the run, a senior official said.

Chander told reporters that the Noida police had on Sunday got a tip-off about ''kidnapping'' of some persons after which a local police team started investigating the matter.

''It came to light that some officials from the Cyber police station, which functions under the Cyber Police headquarters in Lucknow, were probing a case and had picked up three employees of the private company located in Noida's Sector 65,'' he said.

''These people who were picked up were released by them in exchange of Rs 2 lakh. But constable Nitin Chaudhary had again asked them for more money,” the officer said.

Sonu had gone to collect money on Sunday when the police held him near the Noida Stadium.

DCP Chander said the remaining accused -- four police constables and a sub-inspector -- will be arrested soon.

He said an FIR has been lodged at the local Phase 3 police station under Indian Penal Code sections 342 (wrongful confinement) and 386 (extortion), among others. Section 7 (public servant taking gratification) of the Prevention of Corruption Act has also been invoked in the case.

According to officials, the private company owner had informed the Noida police that some ''men in civil clothes'' had reached his company office and identified themselves as “Cyber Police officials” on February 10 after which they had “picked up” three employees.

These policemen had said that the employees were held as part of a probe in some case and could be released in exchange of Rs 7 lakh and eventually a deal was fixed at Rs 5 lakh, a police official said.

“The company owner had provided them Rs 2 lakh and secured the release of his three employees while assuring these police officials that the remaining Rs 3 lakh would be given to them shortly,” the official said.

“On Sunday evening, the private individual Sonu had gone near to the Noida Stadium to collect the remaining money but was caught red-handed. Constable Nitin Chaudhary was also held and the whole conspiracy unearthed,” the official added.

During the investigation, the police also found discrepancies in the paper works of the private company and are now probing if it is operating under a valid licence.

The absconding Cyber Cell policemen have been identified as sub-inspector Chetan Prakash, constables Sumit Pawla, Sumit Sharma, Atul Nagar and Sumit Mandar, according to an official statement.

