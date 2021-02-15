U.S. tells Turkey PKK bears responsibility for deaths of Turks in northern Iraq

U.S. tells Turkey PKK bears responsibility for deaths of Turks in northern IraqReuters | Washington DC | Updated: 15-02-2021 22:37 IST | Created: 15-02-2021 22:37 IST
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken in a phone call with his Turkish counterpart Mevlut Cavusoglu on Monday expressed condolences for the deaths of Turkish hostages in northern Iraq and said Washington believed PKK bore responsibility.
Turkey said on Sunday militants from the outlawed Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) executed the captives, including Turkish military and police personnel. In a statement on Sunday, the United States had said it condemned the killings if it was confirmed that responsibility lay with the PKK.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
