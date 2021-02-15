Left Menu

U.S. tells Turkey PKK bears responsibility for deaths of Turks in northern Iraq

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 15-02-2021 22:37 IST | Created: 15-02-2021 22:37 IST
U.S. tells Turkey PKK bears responsibility for deaths of Turks in northern Iraq

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken in a phone call with his Turkish counterpart Mevlut Cavusoglu on Monday expressed condolences for the deaths of Turkish hostages in northern Iraq and said Washington believed PKK bore responsibility.

Turkey said on Sunday militants from the outlawed Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) executed the captives, including Turkish military and police personnel. In a statement on Sunday, the United States had said it condemned the killings if it was confirmed that responsibility lay with the PKK.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Mining, energy stocks push FTSE 100 higher

Israel plans to reopen restaurants in March, restart tourism with Cyprus

Lupin, Aurobindo units recall products in US market

Australia says Google, Facebook close to media pay deals

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

PM Modi to inaugurate, lay foundation stone of key projects of oil and gas sector in Tamil Nadu

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will dedicate to the nation and lay the foundation of key projects of the oil and gas sector in Tamil Nadu on February 17. An official release said Prime Minister will dedicate Ramanathapuram - Thoothukudi natu...

Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education inaugurates two-day textbook translation workshop

Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education JKBOSE on Monday organised a two-day workshop to initiate translation of the Environmental Studies textbooks from standard 3 to 5, and of Mathematics textbooks from standard 1 to 5, into four offi...

France says will keep supporting struggle for democracy in Myanmar

France will keep supporting the people of Myanmar in their struggle for democracy, a spokeswoman for the French Ministry of Foreign Affairs said on Monday. The deployment of armoured vehicles in several cities and increasing use of violence...

Three die as new Ebola outbreak declared in southern Guinea

This is the first time the disease has been reported in the country since the deadly 2014-2016 outbreak in West Africa which claimed over 11,000 lives.Its a huge concern to see the resurgence of Ebola in Guinea, a country which has already ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021