Left Menu

Labour rights activist Nodeep Kaur gets bail in second case, says counsel

The same court had on Thursday granted her bail in another case registered on December 28 also under IPC sections for extortion and other charges, her counsel said.The activist continues to remain in jail in another case which has been registered under various IPC sections, including attempt to murder.

PTI | Sonipat | Updated: 15-02-2021 23:36 IST | Created: 15-02-2021 23:36 IST
Labour rights activist Nodeep Kaur gets bail in second case, says counsel

Labour rights activist Nodeep Kaur was granted bail on Monday in a second case registered against her, said her counsel.

The 23-year-old activist will, however, have to remain in Karnal jail as her bail plea in yet another case, registered on January 12, was rejected earlier by a sessions court.

Kaur is facing three cases that include charges of attempt to murder and extortion. She is a member of the Mazdoor Adhikar Sangathan and a resident of Giadarh village in Punjab's Muktsar district.

She, along with others, was arrested on January 12 for allegedly gheraoing an industrial unit and demanding money from the company in Sonipat district, the Haryana police had earlier said.

Kaur has two separate cases of extortion registered against her.

She was granted bail in a case registered on January 12 under various sections of IPC and for extortion. The same court had on Thursday granted her bail in another case registered on December 28 also under IPC sections for extortion and other charges, her counsel said.

The activist continues to remain in jail in another case which has been registered under various IPC sections, including attempt to murder. On Thursday, Punjab minister Aruna Chaudhary had urged the National Commission for Women to intervene and ensure the release of Nodeep Kaur.

The Punjab State Commission for Scheduled Castes had on February 8 asked an additional chief secretary in the state to intervene in the matter and ensure relief to her at the earliest.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Miners, energy stocks lead UK stocks higher

Mining, energy stocks push FTSE 100 higher

Petition to bring back Depp in Pirates of the Caribbean 6 is close to half a million signatures

Australia's Seven West Media strikes partnership with Google; shares jump

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Mamata launches scheme to provide meal at Rs 5 to poor people

Ahead of the assembly electionsin the state, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee onMonday virtually launched the Maa scheme under which hergovernment would provide a meal at a nominal cost of Rs 5mainly to poor people.They will get a...

NEWSMAKER-Nigeria's Okonjo-Iweala makes history as head of WTO

Three months after the Trump administration rejected her, former Nigerian finance minister Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala received unanimous backing on Monday to become the first woman and first African director-general of the World Trade Organization...

French IT monitoring company's software targeted by hackers -cyber agency

Hackers have spent up to three years breaking into organizations by targeting monitoring software made by the French company Centreon, Frances cybersecurity watchdog said on Monday. The watchdog, known by its French acronym ANSSI, stopped s...

France reports 412 more COVID-19 deaths, new cases steady on previous week

France reported 4,376 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Monday, up slightly from last Mondays 4,317 and compared with 16,547 on Sunday.France typically registers a low number of new cases the day after the weekend, but the week-on-week inc...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021