Left Menu

Haryana minister’s `exterminate' tweet on Disha Ravi triggers row

Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij on Monday posted a tweet on activist Disha Ravis arrest that appeared to urge exterminating those who harbour the seed of anti-nationalism, prompting an investigation by Twitter.The remark in Hindi could also be read as exterminating that seed of anti-nationalism.Twitter notified the minister about a complaint it received under the German law over the tweet but said after investigation it found that no guidelines were broken.Congress leader Shashi Tharoor reacted sharply to Vijs tweet.

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 15-02-2021 23:54 IST | Created: 15-02-2021 23:48 IST
Haryana minister’s `exterminate' tweet on Disha Ravi triggers row
File Photo Image Credit: Twitter (@anilvijminister)

Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij on Monday posted a tweet on activist Disha Ravi's arrest that appeared to urge "exterminating" those who harbour the "seed of anti-nationalism", prompting an investigation by Twitter.

The remark in Hindi could also be read as exterminating that "seed of anti-nationalism".

Twitter notified the minister about a complaint it received under the German law over the tweet but said after investigation it found that no guidelines were broken.

Congress leader Shashi Tharoor reacted sharply to Vij's tweet. ''Surely tweets like this are far more harmful to our democracy than anything in the 'toolkit' Disha Ravi retweeted?'' he said.

"Desh virodh ka beej jiske bhi deemag mein ho uska samool nash kar dena chahiye fir chahe veh # Disha Ravi ho yaan koi aur," it said.

Roughly translated it reads, "Whoever harbours the seed of anti-nationalism in their mind, that has to be destroyed from the roots, be it #Disha_Ravi or anyone else." It could also be read advocating the destruction of that person.

The minister's remarks follow's Ravi's arrest by the Delhi Police for allegedly sharing with German climate activist Greta Thunberg the toolkit related to the farmers' protest against the Centre's new laws.

The Delhi Police had claimed that the 21-year-old activist was an editor of the ''toolkit Google doc'' and ''key conspirator'' in the document's formulation and dissemination.

The minister posted a response from the Twitter, saying it had received a complaint over the tweet.

"We have investigated the reported content and have found that it is not subject to removal under the Twitter Rules or German law. Accordingly, we have not taken any action as a result of this specific report," it said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Miners, energy stocks lead UK stocks higher

Mining, energy stocks push FTSE 100 higher

Petition to bring back Depp in Pirates of the Caribbean 6 is close to half a million signatures

Australia's Seven West Media strikes partnership with Google; shares jump

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Mamata launches scheme to provide meal at Rs 5 to poor people

Ahead of the assembly electionsin the state, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee onMonday virtually launched the Maa scheme under which hergovernment would provide a meal at a nominal cost of Rs 5mainly to poor people.They will get a...

NEWSMAKER-Nigeria's Okonjo-Iweala makes history as head of WTO

Three months after the Trump administration rejected her, former Nigerian finance minister Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala received unanimous backing on Monday to become the first woman and first African director-general of the World Trade Organization...

French IT monitoring company's software targeted by hackers -cyber agency

Hackers have spent up to three years breaking into organizations by targeting monitoring software made by the French company Centreon, Frances cybersecurity watchdog said on Monday. The watchdog, known by its French acronym ANSSI, stopped s...

France reports 412 more COVID-19 deaths, new cases steady on previous week

France reported 4,376 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Monday, up slightly from last Mondays 4,317 and compared with 16,547 on Sunday.France typically registers a low number of new cases the day after the weekend, but the week-on-week inc...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021