Minor reshuffle in West Bengal IPS cadre

Minor reshuffle in West Bengal IPS cadrePTI | Kolkata | Updated: 16-02-2021 00:11 IST | Created: 16-02-2021 00:11 IST
In a minor reshuffle in the IPScadre, the West Bengal government brought back Debasish Boralas an Additional Commissioner of Kolkata Police, an officialsaid on Monday.
Boral, currently the IGP of Armed Police, has servedas the Joint Commissioner of Kolkata Police (Crime).
Manoj Kumar Verma, the IGP of the Counter InsurgencyForce (CIF), would also be given charge of additional CP ofKolkata Police, an order issued by the state government said.
PTI SCHRBT RBT
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
FM announces Rs 25,000 cr road projects in poll-bound West Bengal.
Govt proposes Rs 1,000 cr for welfare of tea workers in Assam, West Bengal
BJP leader Rajib Banerjee gets Z+ category security in West Bengal
West Bengal reports 179 new COVID-19 cases, 6 more deaths
West Bengal allows full occupancy in cinema halls