Minor reshuffle in West Bengal IPS cadre

In a minor reshuffle in the IPScadre, the West Bengal government brought back Debasish Boralas an Additional Commissioner of Kolkata Police, an officialsaid on Monday.

Boral, currently the IGP of Armed Police, has servedas the Joint Commissioner of Kolkata Police (Crime).

Manoj Kumar Verma, the IGP of the Counter InsurgencyForce (CIF), would also be given charge of additional CP ofKolkata Police, an order issued by the state government said.

