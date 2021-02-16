Left Menu

Former NFL receiver Vincent Jackson found dead in hotel room

Former NFL wide receiver Vincent Jackson was found dead Monday at a Florida hotel room, days after authorities spoke with him as part of a welfare check, according to the Hillsborough County Sheriffs Office.Deputies said Jackson, 38, who was a South Tampa resident, checked in to a hotel room in Brandon on Jan. 11 and had been staying in a room since then.Jacksons family reported him missing on Feb. 10.

PTI | Florida | Updated: 16-02-2021 04:17 IST | Created: 16-02-2021 04:17 IST
Former NFL receiver Vincent Jackson found dead in hotel room

Former NFL wide receiver Vincent Jackson was found dead Monday at a Florida hotel room, days after authorities spoke with him as part of a welfare check, according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies said Jackson, 38, who was a South Tampa resident, checked in to a hotel room in Brandon on Jan. 11 and had been staying in a room since then.

Jackson's family reported him missing on Feb. 10. Two days later, deputies with the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office located Jackson at the Homewood Suites and spoke with him. After assessing Jackson's well-being, the missing persons case was canceled.

Jackson was then found dead around 11:30 a.m. Monday in his hotel room by a housekeeper.

There were no signs of trauma, deputies said. The medical examiner's office has yet to assess the cause of death.

Jackson played for the San Diego Chargers and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during his 12-year career in the NFL. He was selected to the Pro Bowl three times.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Miners, energy stocks lead UK stocks higher

Mining, energy stocks push FTSE 100 higher

Petition to bring back Depp in Pirates of the Caribbean 6 is close to half a million signatures

Asa Butterfield shares vital info on Sex Education Season 3, know more on time jump

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

BRIEF-Cansino Biologics Says Ad5-nCoV Granted Emergency Use Authorization In Pakistan

Cansino Biologics Inc AD5-NCOV GRANTED EMERGENCY USE AUTHORIZATION BY DRUG REGULATORY AUTHORITY OF PAKISTAN INTERIM RESULTS FOR PHASE III CLINICAL TRIAL OF COVID-19 VACCINE AD5-NCOV GRANTED EMERGENCY USE AUTHORIZATION IN PAKISTAN Source tex...

Colombia to start COVID-19 vaccinations on Wednesday - president

Colombia will begin COVID-19 vaccinations on Wednesday following the arrival of the countrys first vaccines, from Pfizer Inc, President Ivan Duque said in his nightly broadcast on Monday.The government had planned to administer the first do...

Reuters Sports News Summary

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs. Nadal gathers strength as injuries strike rivalsFor a player who was all doom and gloom about his fitness on the eve of the Australian Open, Rafa Nadal emerged as an unlikely pillar of s...

Reuters US Domestic News Summary

Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs. Cuomo acknowledges withholding New York nursing home pandemic death toll from lawmakers, publicNew York Governor Andrew Cuomo acknowledged on Monday that his office should not have ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021