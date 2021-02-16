Left Menu

Maha: Four of family killed on Pune-Mumbai expressway accident

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 16-02-2021 09:19 IST | Created: 16-02-2021 09:19 IST
At least four members of a familywere killed and five others injured in the early hours ofTuesday when a truck rammed into two cars and another vehiclenear Khopoli town on Pune-Mumbai Expressway in Maharashtra,police said.

The deceased included a veterinary doctor working withthe Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) who, along withhis family members, was travelling in one of the cars, apolice official said.

The incident occurred near Khalapur toll plaza whenthe truck hit two cars and a goods vehicle from behind, hesaid, adding that the driver of the truck was speeding when heapparently lost his control over the wheel.

The deceased were identified as veterinarianDr Viabhav Jhanjare, his mother, wife and a daughter, theofficial said.

The injured persons were admitted in a hospital, hesaid, adding that a case was being registered.

