China explores rare earth export curbs to target U.S. defence industry - FT

China explores rare earth export curbs to target U.S. defence industry - FTReuters | Updated: 16-02-2021 11:43 IST | Created: 16-02-2021 11:06 IST
China is looking into curbing the exports of rare earth minerals that are crucial to U.S. defence contractors such as Lockheed Martin Corp for the manufacture of sophisticated weaponry and F-35 fighter jets, the Financial Times reported on Tuesday.
"The government wants to know if the U.S. may have trouble making F-35 fighter jets if China imposes an export ban," the FT report https://on.ft.com/3u1YyQX said, quoting a Chinese government adviser.
