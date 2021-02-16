Left Menu

16-02-2021
China explores rare earth export curbs to target U.S. defence industry - FT
Chinese J-20 (File photo) Image Credit: ANI

China is looking into curbing the exports of rare earth minerals that are crucial to U.S. defence contractors such as Lockheed Martin Corp for the manufacture of sophisticated weaponry and F-35 fighter jets, the Financial Times reported on Tuesday.

"The government wants to know if the U.S. may have trouble making F-35 fighter jets if China imposes an export ban," the FT report https://on.ft.com/3u1YyQX said, quoting a Chinese government adviser.

