J&K: Militants trigger IED blast to target CRPF vehicle in Anantnag, no casualty

Militants triggered an improvised explosive device (IED) to target a security forces vehicle in Anantnag district of Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday, but there was no loss of life, police said. Militants targeted a Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) bunker vehicle in Pazalpora area of Bijbehara in south Kashmir's Anantnag district, a police officer said. He said the blast damaged a few civilian vehicles, but there was no loss of life reported. The security forces fired a few shots in the air after the blast, the official said, adding that the area was cordoned off and a hunt has been launched to nab the attackers.

