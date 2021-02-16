Left Menu

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 16-02-2021 13:09 IST | Created: 16-02-2021 12:34 IST
J&K: Militants trigger IED blast to target CRPF vehicle in Anantnag, no casualty
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Militants triggered an improvised explosive device (IED) to target a security forces vehicle in Anantnag district of Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday, but there was no loss of life, police said. Militants targeted a Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) bunker vehicle in Pazalpora area of Bijbehara in south Kashmir's Anantnag district, a police officer said. He said the blast damaged a few civilian vehicles, but there was no loss of life reported. The security forces fired a few shots in the air after the blast, the official said, adding that the area was cordoned off and a hunt has been launched to nab the attackers.

