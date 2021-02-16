Left Menu

R-Day violence: Delhi court remands Deep Sidhu to 7-day police custody

According to Delhi Police sources, a Delhi court has remanded actor-turned-activist Deep Sidhu to seven-day police custody for his alleged involvement in the violence that took place at the Red Fort and other parts of the national capital on Republic Day.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-02-2021 12:34 IST | Created: 16-02-2021 12:34 IST
Actor-turned-activist Deep Sidhu (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

According to Delhi Police sources, a Delhi court has remanded actor-turned-activist Deep Sidhu to seven-day police custody for his alleged involvement in the violence that took place at the Red Fort and other parts of the national capital on Republic Day. As per Sidhu's counsel Abhishek Gupta, Sidhu was presented before the duty magistrate at his residence early in the morning today. The Court has extended his custody for another seven days.

Sidhu was presented before the court on the expiry of his earlier police custody. Sidhu was arrested by the Delhi Police Special Cell on February 9 for his alleged involvement in 26 January violence in the national capital after which was he was sent to seven-day police custody the same day.

Delhi Police had earlier told the court that Deep Sidhu was the main instigator. He allegedly instigated the mob not to follow the permitted route of the Kisan parade and to breach barricades with tractors on January 26, the police informed the court Delhi Police had told the court that there was video evidence to show that Sidhu entered Red Fort with supporters carrying lathis and flags. Delhi Police also told the court that he was at the rampart of the fort where a flag was raised.

On Republic Day, protestors did not follow the prearranged route and broke barricades to enter Delhi, clashed with police, and vandalised property in several parts of the national capital during the farmers' tractor rally. They also entered the Red Fort and unfurled their flags from its ramparts. Farmers have been protesting at the different borders of the national capital since November 26 against the three newly enacted farm laws: Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; the Farmers Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

