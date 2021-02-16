Man booked for raping minor cousin in Mumbai

A case has been registeredagainst a man for allegedly raping and impregnating his minorcousin in Mumbai, police said on Tuesday.

The Aarey police recently registered an FIR against aman from the area for raping his 17-year-old cousin who hadcome for a visit to his place during the COVID-19 lockdown, anofficial said.

The abuse came to light when the girl returned to herhouse in Bandra and after four months, found out that she waspregnant, the official said.

The victim informed her family about the allegedrape, following which they approached the police, he said,adding that no arrest had been made so far.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)