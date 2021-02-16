Left Menu

MP: Woman thrashed, forced to walk with boy on shoulders by in-laws

PTI | Guna | Updated: 16-02-2021 17:59 IST | Created: 16-02-2021 17:24 IST
MP: Woman thrashed, forced to walk with boy on shoulders by in-laws
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

A tribal woman was beaten upand forced to walk for three km carrying a teenage boy on hershoulders by her estranged husband and in-laws in MadhyaPradesh's Guna district, police said on Tuesday.

Three persons have been arrested in connection withthe incident that took place at Sanai village, said Gunasuperintendent of police (SP) Rajesh Kumar Mishra.

The incident took place on February 9 and came tolight on Monday when a purported video of it went viral.

In the video, the woman, who is around 20 years old,is seen walking barefoot with the boy on her shoulders as somemen keep hitting her with sticks and even with cricket bats.

The woman, who married a man from Banskhedi villagetwo years ago, had separated from him due to some dispute andand was living with another man in Sanai, the SP said.

On February 9, when she was alone, her estrangedhusband, some members of his family and the boy arrived andand allegedly beat her up, he said.

They also forced the woman to walk for three km withthe boy on her shoulders, the SP said.

Based on a complaint lodged by the woman at Sirsipolice station, the police arrested three of the accused andsearch for an absconding person was underway, he said.

State Congress chief Kamal Nath claimed the woman waspregnant, and said what happened was against humanity.

''Shivraj-ji (chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan), isthis your good governance?'' he asked.

''A pregnant woman was forced to walk barefoot with aboy on her shoulders. A procession was taken out and she wasbeaten up mercilessly,'' the former chief minister said,demanding stern action against the culprits.

To a query, additional superintendent of police T SBaghel said according to available information, the victim wasnot pregnant.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Petition to bring back Depp in Pirates of the Caribbean 6 is close to half a million signatures

Miners, energy stocks lead UK stocks higher

Mining, energy stocks push FTSE 100 higher

Asa Butterfield shares vital info on Sex Education Season 3, know more on time jump

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Palantir reports 40% rise in fourth-quarter revenue

U.S. data analytics firm Palantir Technologies Inc reported a 40 rise in sales in its second quarterly results since going public in September last year.Its revenue rose to 322.1 million in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31 from a year earli...

'Reflation' trade pushes German Bund yields to 8-month highs

German 10-year bond yields hit their highest level since June on Tuesday as expectations for an economic recovery and extraordinary fiscal stimulus in the United States pushed yields higher across the board. U.S. President Joe Biden will tr...

Bitcoin vaults above $50,000 for first time ever

Bitcoin rose above 50,000 on Tuesday to a new record high, building on a rally fuelled by signs that the worlds biggest cryptocurrency is gaining acceptance amongst mainstream investors. Bitcoin hit a new high of 50,602, and was last up 5 a...

FOCUS-Relaunching in a crisis, Alitalia scales back at home

The deepest crisis in aviation history might seem the worst time to relaunch an airline. But for Alitalia the turmoil could provide just the opportunity to drive through reforms that politicians and unions have refused to accept in the past...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021