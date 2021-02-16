SIT to probe grenade attack on newspaper office: Manipur CM

Manipur Chief Minister N BirenSingh on Tuesday said that a Special Investigation Team (SIT)has been constituted to probe the recent grenade attack on theoffice of Imphal-based newspaper 'Poknapham'.

The four-member SIT is headed by the superintendent ofpolice of Imphal West district, Singh told the Assembly.

Condemning attacks on the media as ''cowardly'', Singhassured that the accused will be nabbed soon and informed theHouse that an FIR has been lodged.

He appealed to the press to resume services in theinterest of the people and said that steps to deploy securitypersonnel at offices of media houses have been taken by thegovernment.

Newspaper publication and cable news broadcast havebeen suspended in the state to protest the attack on theoffice of 'Poknapham' and its sister publication 'The People'sChronicle'.

CCTV footage showed a lone woman riding a two-wheelerstopping in front of the office and lobbing the grenade insidethe office around 6.30 pm on Saturday.

However, the grenade did not explode and the bombsquad removed it from the spot.

