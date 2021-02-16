Inter-faith marriage: Woman raises security concern in Guj HC

A woman police trainee whoseinter-faith marriage was solemnised in Ahmedabad under policeprotection following a Gujarat High Court order told court shewas concerned about the security of her husband and in-laws.

A division bench of Justice Sonia Gokani and JusticeSangeeta K Vishen, in an order on February 12, the detailedcopy of which was made available on Tuesday, said the policeshould ensure necessary protection to the couple beyond theprocess of registration of their marriage.

The court had earlier directed the police to escortthe woman from Junagadh to Ahmedabad so that her marriage to aMuslim man, the petitioner of the habeas corpus petition,could be solemnised on February 9 under the Special MarriageAct.

As directed, she once more appeared before HC viavideo-conference on February 12 and ''expressed satisfactionover the marriage ceremony, which has been performed,'' butadded that ''she is concerned about the security of her husbandand her in-laws''.

The court had directed police on February 8 to providenecessary protection to the couple during the ''entire processof registration of marriage and thereafter''.

In its order on February 12, the court said there wasno need to pass any further directive in this regard.

The woman's mother told court she did not want tocontinue the relationship with her daughter.

In reply, the HC said, ''We express our displeasureagainst such emotional outburst. However, we refrain ourselvesfrom stating anything further.'' PTI KABNM BNM

