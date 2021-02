Guj: Haren Pandya murder convict who jumped parole held

The Gujarat Anti TerrorismSquad (ATS) on Tuesday held a person who was convicted in theHaren Pandya murder case but jumped parole last year whileserving a life sentence, officials said.

Kalim Ahmed Karimi (47) was held from Juhapura areahere and will be handed over to Sabarmati jail authoritiesafter a mandatory COVID-19 test, they added.

As per a release, Karimi was convicted under section302 (murder), 120B (criminal conspiracy) of the IPC as well asvarious POTA Act provisions for his involvement in the murderof former Gujarat minister Haren Pandya in 2003.

On April 8 last year, he was released on 70-dayparole, but failed to surrender on June 18 as stipulated, anATS release said.

