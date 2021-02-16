UP govt CDPO killed in road accident

A child development project officer (CDPO) was killed here on Tuesday after she fell from the motorcycle she was travelling on, police said.

The deceased was identified as Usha Singh, 55, they said.

Singh was going to Fatehpur city with a village development officer on the motorcycle. A dog suddenly came in front of the motorcycle due to which she fell on the road. The incident took place in Hussainganj area, the police said.

She was rushed to the district hospital after the accident, they said.

The CDPO was declared brought dead, said Dr A K Sachan of the district hospital.

The body has been sent for a post-mortem examination, the police said.

