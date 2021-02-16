Nagpur: Man suspects wife's character, kills her

A Nagpur resident allegedlykilled his wife as he suspected her character, police said onTuesday.

Accused Lalit Markande (25) bludgeoned his 21-year-oldwife to death on Monday night in Maa Umiya industrial area, aPardi police station official said.

''He claimed the woman was constantly talking on thephone to someone since they got married three months ago andthis raised doubts in his mind about her character,'' he added.

