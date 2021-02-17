Minor girl raped in UP

A six-year-old girl was allegedly raped by a man in a village in the city area here on Tuesday, police said.

Superintendent of Police Yashvir Singh said the man allegedly raped the girl after taking her to a secluded place while she was playing. Hearing the girl's cry, villagers gathered on the spot and caught the accused and handed him over to the police, he said.

The girl has been sent for a medical examination, police said, adding that a probe is on in the matter.

