S.Africa to receive first delivery of J&J coronavirus vaccine overnight

S.Africa to receive first delivery of J&J coronavirus vaccine overnightReuters | Johannesburg | Updated: 17-02-2021 00:30 IST | Created: 17-02-2021 00:30 IST
South Africa will receive the first delivery of the Johnson & Johnson coronavirus vaccine on Tuesday night at the O R Tambo International Airport in Gauteng province, the government said in a statement on Tuesday.
The vaccines will be moved to a secure facility before being distributed overnight to the various vaccine centres in all provinces, the government said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Gauteng province
- South Africa
- Johnson & Johnson