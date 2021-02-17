Left Menu

U.S. looking into reports Egypt has detained rights activist's relatives

"We have and we continue to engage the Egyptian government on human rights concerns, and we take seriously all allegations of arbitrary arrest or detention," Price told a news briefing. Soltan's organization, The Freedom Initiative, in a statement said six members of his family were detained on Sunday by plain-clothed Egyptian State Security forces as part of a "campaign of retaliatory aggression." Soltan "is calling attention to the impunity and disregard for human rights under the current Egyptian regime.

Reuters | Updated: 17-02-2021 02:19 IST | Created: 17-02-2021 02:19 IST
U.S. looking into reports Egypt has detained rights activist's relatives

The United States is looking into reports that Egypt has detained relatives of prominent Egyptian-American human rights activist Mohamed Soltan, U.S. State Department spokesman Ned Price said on Tuesday. "We have and we continue to engage the Egyptian government on human rights concerns, and we take seriously all allegations of arbitrary arrest or detention," Price told a news briefing.

Soltan's organization, The Freedom Initiative, in a statement said six members of his family were detained on Sunday by plain-clothed Egyptian State Security forces as part of a "campaign of retaliatory aggression." Soltan "is calling attention to the impunity and disregard for human rights under the current Egyptian regime. Now the Egyptian regime is arresting his relatives to try to intimidate him into silence," his lawyer Eric Lewis said, according to the group's statement.

Representatives for Cairo could not be immediately reached for comment. Egyptian security forces allegedly raided homes of Soltan's relatives last year, his lawyers have said.

Soltan, who lives in Virginia, was arrested in August 2013 in Egypt and accused of crimes including spreading false information before being released in 2015. He has sued ex-Prime Minister Hazem el-Beblawi in the U.S. district court in the District of Columbia for allegedly conspiring to target him for his high profile role assisting international media covering political demonstrations in Egypt and for alleged torture during his imprisonment. (Wriiting by Susan Heavey; Editing by Steve Orlofsky)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UK shares jump as mining stocks track commodity price gains

S.Korea reaches deals to buy more COVID-19 vaccines for 23 million people

Australia's political opposition to support Facebook, Google legislation -sources

Adidas plans to sell struggling Reebok brand

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Brazil Environment Minister Salles diagnosed with COVID-19

Brazils Environment Minister Ricardo Salles tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday, the ministry said in a statement, becoming at least the 15th member of President Jair Bolsonaros cabinet to be diagnosed with the disease since the pandemi...

Thousands take to Barcelona's streets to demand release of arrested rapper

Thousands of protesters took over some of Barcelonas streets on Tuesday evening to demand the release of a rapper arrested by Spanish police after being given a jail sentence on charges of glorifying terrorism and insulting royalty in his s...

Giuliani not currently representing Trump in legal matters -Trump spokesman

Former President Donald Trumps long-time lawyer and confidant Rudy Giuliani is not representing Trump in legal matters at this time, Trump spokesman Jason Miller said on Tuesday.Mayor Giuliani is not currently representing President Trump i...

Canada opposition party says Olympics shouldn't be in China

Canadas main opposition party on Tuesday urged the government to press the International Olympic Committee to move the 2022 Winter Olympics out of Beijing, arguing China is committing a genocide against more than one million Uighurs in the ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021