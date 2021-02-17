U.S., European foreign ministers condemn rocket attack in Iraq

The top diplomats of the United States, France, Germany, Italy and Britain issued a joint statement on Tuesday condemning "in the strongest terms" a rocket attack in northern Iraq that killed a civilian contractor and injured a U.S. service member.

"Together, our governments will support the Government of Iraq’s investigation into the attack with a view to holding accountable those responsible," said the statement released by U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian, German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas, Italian Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio, and UK Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)