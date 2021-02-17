Left Menu

U.S., European foreign ministers condemn rocket attack in Iraq

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 17-02-2021 05:47 IST | Created: 17-02-2021 05:47 IST
The top diplomats of the United States, France, Germany, Italy and Britain issued a joint statement on Tuesday condemning "in the strongest terms" a rocket attack in northern Iraq that killed a civilian contractor and injured a U.S. service member.

"Together, our governments will support the Government of Iraq’s investigation into the attack with a view to holding accountable those responsible," said the statement released by U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian, German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas, Italian Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio, and UK Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab.

