Left Menu

Olympics-Calls grow to relocate 2022 Beijing Winter Games

With the Beijing Winter Games less than a year away, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) and Canadian Olympic Committee (COC) are looking closely at human rights abuses in China, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Tuesday as calls to move the 2022 Games continue to grow. "In regards to the Olympics, we continue to be very, very vocal in standing up for human rights around the world and calling out human rights abuses, as I have personally in the past directly with Chinese leadership, among many others," Trudeau told reporters during his daily press briefing.

Reuters | Updated: 17-02-2021 06:04 IST | Created: 17-02-2021 06:04 IST
Olympics-Calls grow to relocate 2022 Beijing Winter Games

With the Beijing Winter Games less than a year away, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) and Canadian Olympic Committee (COC) are looking closely at human rights abuses in China, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Tuesday as calls to move the 2022 Games continue to grow.

"In regards to the Olympics, we continue to be very, very vocal in standing up for human rights around the world and calling out human rights abuses, as I have personally in the past directly with Chinese leadership, among many others," Trudeau told reporters during his daily press briefing. "We know that the International Olympic Committee, the Canadian Olympic Committee, the Canadian Paralympic Committee and others are looking very closely at this issue and we will certainly continue to follow carefully."

While Trudeau offered a measured response to what is becoming an increasingly tricky position, Conservative leader Erin O'Toole and Green Party leader Annamie Paul were more direct. O'Toole told reporters on Tuesday it was not appropriate for China to host the world's biggest sporting event in light of its human rights abuses, calling the country's treatment of the Uighur minority in its Xinjiang region a genocide.

China has been widely condemned for its complexes in Xinjiang, which it describes as "vocational training centers" to stamp out extremism. It denies accusations of abuse. Paul, meanwhile, urged the Canadian government to support the relocation of the 2022 Winter Olympics set for Feb. 4-20 and for the country to step in as a replacement venue.

"What more evidence does your government need to see before it concludes whether or not a genocide is occurring in China," said O'Toole calling out the Trudeau Liberals during his morning briefing. "And given we're even discussing the possibility of a genocide, is Beijing an appropriate venue for the Olympics?" China's human rights record has for years been a source of dispute with Western governments. China routinely dismisses Western complaints about its rights record.

NO BOYCOTT With the possibility of a federal election in Canada later this year, O'Toole could be in a far stronger position to decide on the country's participation in the 2022 Winter Games if elected Prime Minister.

None of the three party leaders, however, mentioned a boycott. The COC earlier in February came out strongly against boycott rumblings, saying such a move would only punish athletes and do nothing to force a change in China's human rights record or bring home two Canadian men detained in the country for more than two years.

China’s detention of businessman Michael Spavor and former diplomat Michael Kovrig has become a sore point with Canadians, a July poll finding more than half of those questioned believed Ottawa should take more aggressive action to secure the release of the two men who face spying charges. Canada views their detention as retribution for the arrest of Huawei Technologies Co Ltd Chief Financial Officer Meng Wanzhou on a U.S. warrant.

"It is in fact the federal government that ultimately decides whether our nation's athletes will take part in an Olympics,” Paul said in a statement. "While the Green Party also believes strongly in the power of sport, China has proven itself to be highly resistant to liberalising human rights.

"The Green Party believes Canada should consider whether it would be feasible to offer itself as an alternative venue for the 2022 Olympics." Canada has twice hosted the Winter Olympics, 1988 in Calgary and 2010 in Vancouver.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UK shares jump as mining stocks track commodity price gains

S.Korea reaches deals to buy more COVID-19 vaccines for 23 million people

Australia's political opposition to support Facebook, Google legislation -sources

Adidas plans to sell struggling Reebok brand

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

China reports 7 new COVID-19 cases vs 16 a day earlier

China reported seven new COVID-19 cases on Feb. 16, down from 16 cases a day earlier, the countrys national health authority said on Wednesday. The National Health Commission said in a statement that all of the new cases were imported infec...

Olympics-Calls grow to relocate 2022 Beijing Winter Games

With the Beijing Winter Games less than a year away, the International Olympic Committee IOC and Canadian Olympic Committee COC are looking closely at human rights abuses in China, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Tuesday as c...

NZ reports 2 new local coronavirus cases ahead of Auckland lockdown decision

New Zealand reported two new locally transmitted cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, just hours before authorities are due to announce whether a lockdown in the countrys biggest city of Auckland will be extended. Aucklands nearly 2 million resi...

Soccer-PSG's Mbappe tipped for greatness after Camp Nou masterclass

Paris St Germains Kylian Mbappe has what it takes to reach the level of modern greats Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo, Barcelonas Antoine Griezmann said after the 22-year-old scored a hat-trick in a 4-1 Champions League win on Tuesday. O...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021