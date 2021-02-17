Left Menu

Nestle to sell N.American water brands to buyout firm One Rock for $4.3 bln

Reuters | Updated: 17-02-2021 08:20 IST | Created: 17-02-2021 08:20 IST
Nestle to sell N.American water brands to buyout firm One Rock for $4.3 bln

Nestle SA said on Wednesday it will sell its North American water brands including Pure Life and Poland Spring to private equity firm One Rock Capital Partners and Metropoulos & Co for $4.3 billion.

