1 more arrested in Karnataka PSC exam leak case

One more person has been arrested from Belagavi for his alleged role in Karnataka Public Service Commission (KPSC) first-division assistant question paper leak case, said Karnataka Police on Wednesday.

ANI | Bengaluru (Karnataka) | Updated: 17-02-2021 09:21 IST | Created: 17-02-2021 09:21 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

One more person has been arrested from Belagavi for his alleged role in Karnataka Public Service Commission (KPSC) first-division assistant question paper leak case, said Karnataka Police on Wednesday. The police said that the arrested person has been identified as Shivling Patil, who was running a coaching centre which was shut down one year back.

"Shivling Patil, an accused in Karnataka Public Service Commission question paper leak case, has been arrested from Belagavi. He used to run a coaching centre which closed one year back," said Sandeep Patil, Joint Commissioner of Police (Crime), Bengaluru. Earlier on January 26, the police arrested two KPSC employees -- a stenographer Sana Bedi from Belgaum district, and Ramesh Herakal from Bagalkot district who worked as a second-division assistant.

"Sana Bedi had access to the question papers and she leaked it to Ramesh, who further gave to accused Chandru and others," the police had informed. KPSC had postponed the first-division assistant examination, which was scheduled to be held on January 24 after six people were arrested and question paper was seized from their possession.

On further investigation, at least 14 people have been arrested till January 24 and Rs 35 lakhs in cash have been seized from their possession. (ANI)

