Foreign Secretary Shringla arrives in Russia for 2-day visit

PTI | Moscow | Updated: 17-02-2021 10:34 IST | Created: 17-02-2021 10:34 IST
Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla has arrived here for talks with top Russian officials, and to add momentum to the India-Russia special and privileged strategic partnership and exchange views on topical issues of regional and international importance.

This is Shringla's first foreign visit this year.

India’s embassy here, upon his arrival, said in a tweet: “Strengthening the #IndiaRussia Special & Privileged Strategic Partnership, Foreign Secretary @harshvshringla arrives in #Moscow on a 2-day official visit to hold Foreign Office Consultations”.

In a video message posted on Twitter, Shringla said: “I am very happy to be here in this beautiful city of Moscow. This is my first visit I’ve made outside India in the New Year. I am travelling in these COVID times gives an indication of the importance we attach to our relations with Russia”.

He said that he was looking forward to his meeting with his Russian counterpart Deputy Foreign Minister Igor Morgulov.

“I am sure it will be a very-very fruitful and productive discussion,” the foreign secretary said on his two-day official visit.

He said he would also meet academics, media personnel and experience the Russian culture.

“On the whole I think, we are on our way to see how we can add momentum to an already vibrant relationship, a very strong India-Russia special and privileged strategic partnership. Thank you. Spasibo vam (Thank you in Russian),” Shringla said.

In New Delhi on Monday, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said this year's first visit abroad by the foreign secretary to Moscow, at the invitation of Russia’s Deputy Foreign Minister Morgulov, signifies the importance India attaches to its close and friendly relations with Russia.

''The foreign secretary will hold the next round of India-Russia foreign office consultations with Deputy Foreign Minister Morgulov, during which the two sides will review the entire gamut of bilateral relations, including the forthcoming high-level exchanges,'' it said.

The MEA said both sides will also exchange views on topical issues of regional and international importance.

''Despite the COVID-19 pandemic situation, India and Russia have sustained the momentum of the Special and Privileged Strategic Partnership between the two countries,'' the MEA added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

