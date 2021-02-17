Left Menu

India and Russia agree to work closely on key issues at the UN Security Council

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-02-2021 12:53 IST | Created: 17-02-2021 12:26 IST
India and Russia agree to work closely on key issues at the UN Security Council
Representative Image Image Credit: Twitter(@UN)

India and Russia have agreed to work closely on key issues at the UN Security Council, in keeping with the special and privileged strategic partnership between the two countries.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said both sides held bilateral consultations in Moscow on Tuesday on issues that are on the agenda of the UN Security Council (UNSC).

It said the Indian delegation at the director general-level meeting briefed the Russian side on India's priorities during its UNSC tenure. ''Both sides agreed to work closely together on key issues on the UNSC agenda, in keeping with the special and privileged strategic partnership,'' the MEA said in a statement.

India began its two-year tenure as a non-permanent member of the UNSC on January 1.

In August, India is scheduled to serve as the president of the powerful UN body.

The MEA said the two sides appreciated the intensive ongoing bilateral contacts on matters relating to the UN, including with respect to a wide range of issues on the UNSC agenda.

Last week, India held similar discussions with China.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UK shares jump as mining stocks track commodity price gains

S.Korea reaches deals to buy more COVID-19 vaccines for 23 million people

Google Workspace admins can now assign target audiences at group/OU level

Australia's political opposition to support Facebook, Google legislation -sources

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Oppn demands Narayanasamy to prove majority in Pondy assembly, petitions Lt Guv's office

A delegation of oppositionparties led by AINRC on Wednesday submitted a plea to anofficial in the Lt Governors office, seeking a direction toPuducherry Chief Minister V Narayanasamy to prove hisgovernments majority on the floor of the Assem...

Hong Kong tycoon Jimmy Lai arrested again while in jail

Hong Kong tycoon Jimmy Lai, while in jail, has been arrested again on suspicion of assisting one of the 12 fugitives captured by China at sea last year, local newspaper Oriental Daily reported on Wednesday, without citing a source.Lai is cu...

IndusInd Bank promoters complete capital raise through rights issue

lnduslnd International Holdings Ltd IIHL, the promoter company of lnduslnd Bank, has completed its capital raise through a rights issue at an overwhelming premium of 1,400 per cent towards subscription. This reiterates the confidence of IIH...

Bag full of unclaimed cash found in a train in UP's Kanpur

A bag full of cash was found in the Swatantrata Senani Special Express at Kanpur Railway Station on Tuesday. It was discovered that the bag contained cash after it was opened as there was no claimant to it.The railways said that the bag was...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021