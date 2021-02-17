Left Menu

UP Assembly's Budget Session to commence from Thursday

Two LED screens have been put up in the Tilak Hall, from where they can watch the proceedings.According to the tentative programme schedule of the Assembly, the session is likely to continue till March 10.

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 17-02-2021 13:16 IST | Created: 17-02-2021 12:52 IST
UP Assembly's Budget Session to commence from Thursday
Image Credit: Wikimedia

The Budget Session of the Uttar Pradesh legislature will begin with Governor Anandiben Patel's address to a joint sitting of both houses on Thursday.

The Yogi Adityanath government is slated to table its annual budget for 2021-22 on Monday.

In the backdrop of the coronavirus pandemic, all preparations are being made to conduct the COVID-19 tests of the MLAs, MLCs, and other staff members, including the security personnel.

The speaker of the Assembly, who convened a meeting on Tuesday, said the COVID-19 tests of the legislators are going on while the process for the staff members of the House has been completed. The Assembly secretariat had issued a circular, making it mandatory for all MLAs and MLCs to undergo a COVID-19 test before the commencement of the Budget Session.

All district magistrates (DMs) and chief medical officers (CMOs) were directed to make arrangements for the COVID tests for the legislators in their respective districts.

This would be the first time that the budget will be paperless and printed copies will not be available.

All the legislators will get the budget document on their iPads and the budget literature will only be available on the Assembly's website. Legislators were also given training to help them use the iPads smoothly.

Besides the presentation of the annual budget, the government is also likely to table important bills, including the all-important one replacing the Uttar Pradesh Prohibition of Unlawful Conversion of Religion Ordinance, 2020, which was promulgated with the approval of the governor in November last year.

The state cabinet had earlier approved the draft ordinance to curb forcible or ''dishonest'' religious conversions, including those for the sake of marriage, which could land violators in jail for up to 10 years.

Meanwhile, the opposition parties are preparing to grill the government on pressing issues, particulary those relating to the ongoing farmer protests, law and order, the tackling of the coronavirus pandemic, among others.

For the second consecutive time, mediapersons will not be allowed access to the press gallery. Two LED screens have been put up in the Tilak Hall, from where they can watch the proceedings.

According to the tentative programme schedule of the Assembly, the session is likely to continue till March 10.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UK shares jump as mining stocks track commodity price gains

S.Korea reaches deals to buy more COVID-19 vaccines for 23 million people

Google Workspace admins can now assign target audiences at group/OU level

Australia's political opposition to support Facebook, Google legislation -sources

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Tennis-Limited crowds to return to Australian Open from Thursday

The Australian Open will open its gates to thousands of tennis fans for the last four days of the tournament after the state of Victoria announced that a snap coronavirus lockdown would be lifted at midnight on Wednesday. Victoria State Pre...

Emma Stone looks unrecognizable in the first 'Cruella' poster

The first movie poster of Disneys upcoming film Cruella is finally out and it features Oscar-winning actor Emma Stone channelling her sinister side. Raising fans excitement, Walt Disney Studios on Tuesday released the poster for the company...

Oppn demands Narayanasamy to prove majority in Pondy assembly, petitions Lt Guv's office

A delegation of oppositionparties led by AINRC on Wednesday submitted a plea to anofficial in the Lt Governors office, seeking a direction toPuducherry Chief Minister V Narayanasamy to prove hisgovernments majority on the floor of the Assem...

Hong Kong tycoon Jimmy Lai arrested again while in jail

Hong Kong tycoon Jimmy Lai, while in jail, has been arrested again on suspicion of assisting one of the 12 fugitives captured by China at sea last year, local newspaper Oriental Daily reported on Wednesday, without citing a source.Lai is cu...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021