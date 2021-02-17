Hong Kong tycoon Jimmy Lai arrested again while in jail

Hong Kong tycoon Jimmy Lai arrested again while in jailReuters | Hong Kong | Updated: 17-02-2021 13:51 IST | Created: 17-02-2021 13:28 IST
Hong Kong tycoon Jimmy Lai, while in jail, has been arrested again on suspicion of assisting one of the 12 fugitives captured by China at sea last year, local newspaper Oriental Daily reported on Wednesday, without citing a source.
Lai is currently detained and awaiting a Thursday bail hearing, having been charged with colluding with foreign forces under Hong Kong's new national security law imposed by Beijing last year.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
