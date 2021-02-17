Toolkit case:Suspect Nikita Jacob gets transit pre-arrest bail

The Bombay High Court onWednesday granted transit anticipatory bail to advocate NikitaJacob, a suspect in a case registered by Delhi police inconnection with the ''toolkit'' shared by climate activist GretaThunberg over the ongoing farmers' protest.

Justice P D Naik gave Jacob three weeks' time toapproach the court concerned in Delhi for relief.

The court in its order noted the applicant (Jacob) isa permanent resident of Mumbai and the FIR is lodged in Delhi,and the relief sought by her now is only temporary.

''The applicant apprehends that she will be arrested atany point of time. She has to make arrangements to seek relieffrom a court in another state. Hence, this court is of theopinion that protection as sought by the applicant can begranted for a temporary period,'' Justice Naik said.

The HC said since Jacob would be approaching the courtconcerned in Delhi to seek anticipatory bail, it would not beappropriate for this court to make any observations on meritsof the case.

''The applicant is granted transit anticipatory bailfor a period of three weeks to enable her to approach thecourt concerned in Delhi,'' Justice Naik said.

The court said if Jacob is arrested in the three-weekperiod, then she shall be released after furnishing a bond ofRs 25,000.

Justice Naik also took note of the fact that anothersuspect in the case, Shantanu Muluk, an engineer based inMaharashtra's Beed district, was granted transit anticipatorybail for 10 days by the HC's Aurangabad bench on Tuesday.

Jacob and Muluk, who claim to be environmentalactivists, had approached the Bombay HC after a Delhi courtissued non-bailable warrants against them.

According to the Delhi police, the two along witharrested accused Disha Ravi, an activist from Bengaluru, wereallegedly involved in preparing the document and were indirect touch with ''pro-Khalistani elements''.

The Delhi police on Monday alleged that Ravi alongwith Jacob and Shantanu created the toolkit and shared it withothers to tarnish India's image.

The accused persons have been booked under IndianPenal Code Sections 124(a) for sedition, 153(a) for promotingenmity between different sections of the society and 120(b)for criminal conspiracy.

Jacob's plea was opposed by the Delhi police's cybercell which sought dismissal of the same.

Advocate Hiten Venegavkar, appearing for the Delhipolice, on Tuesday argued that this court does not have thejurisdiction to grant any relief as the FIR is lodged inanother state.

He further said when the Delhi police team searchedJacob's house on February 11, they had informed her that theywould be questioning her further on February 12.

''However, Jacob went absconding since then. Due tothis, the Delhi court issued a non-bailable warrant,''Venegavkar said.

He claimed Jacob and Disha Ravi had authored andcreated the toolkit document, which gave detailed directionson how the protest should be carried out, and it was made muchbefore the January 26 ''riot'' incident at the Red Fort inDelhi.

Senior counsel Mihir Desai, appearing for Jacob, hadargued that the toolkit was prepared by a number of people insupport of the farmers and does not talk about violence or theRed Fort incident.

Desai said Jacob apprehended arrest, which wasfortified by the issuance of a non-bailable warrant, andhence, left her house on February 12 and moved this courtseeking transit anticipatory bail.

Jacob and Muluk in their pleas said they were targetsof political vendetta.

Greta Thunberg, a celebrated climate activist, hadshared the ''toolkit'' to lend support to the farmers' agitationnear Delhi borders against the Union government's new agrilaws.