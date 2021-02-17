Left Menu

Toolkit case:Suspect Nikita Jacob gets transit pre-arrest bail

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 17-02-2021 13:43 IST | Created: 17-02-2021 13:43 IST
Toolkit case:Suspect Nikita Jacob gets transit pre-arrest bail

The Bombay High Court onWednesday granted transit anticipatory bail to advocate NikitaJacob, a suspect in a case registered by Delhi police inconnection with the ''toolkit'' shared by climate activist GretaThunberg over the ongoing farmers' protest.

Justice P D Naik gave Jacob three weeks' time toapproach the court concerned in Delhi for relief.

The court in its order noted the applicant (Jacob) isa permanent resident of Mumbai and the FIR is lodged in Delhi,and the relief sought by her now is only temporary.

''The applicant apprehends that she will be arrested atany point of time. She has to make arrangements to seek relieffrom a court in another state. Hence, this court is of theopinion that protection as sought by the applicant can begranted for a temporary period,'' Justice Naik said.

The HC said since Jacob would be approaching the courtconcerned in Delhi to seek anticipatory bail, it would not beappropriate for this court to make any observations on meritsof the case.

''The applicant is granted transit anticipatory bailfor a period of three weeks to enable her to approach thecourt concerned in Delhi,'' Justice Naik said.

The court said if Jacob is arrested in the three-weekperiod, then she shall be released after furnishing a bond ofRs 25,000.

Justice Naik also took note of the fact that anothersuspect in the case, Shantanu Muluk, an engineer based inMaharashtra's Beed district, was granted transit anticipatorybail for 10 days by the HC's Aurangabad bench on Tuesday.

Jacob and Muluk, who claim to be environmentalactivists, had approached the Bombay HC after a Delhi courtissued non-bailable warrants against them.

According to the Delhi police, the two along witharrested accused Disha Ravi, an activist from Bengaluru, wereallegedly involved in preparing the document and were indirect touch with ''pro-Khalistani elements''.

The Delhi police on Monday alleged that Ravi alongwith Jacob and Shantanu created the toolkit and shared it withothers to tarnish India's image.

The accused persons have been booked under IndianPenal Code Sections 124(a) for sedition, 153(a) for promotingenmity between different sections of the society and 120(b)for criminal conspiracy.

Jacob's plea was opposed by the Delhi police's cybercell which sought dismissal of the same.

Advocate Hiten Venegavkar, appearing for the Delhipolice, on Tuesday argued that this court does not have thejurisdiction to grant any relief as the FIR is lodged inanother state.

He further said when the Delhi police team searchedJacob's house on February 11, they had informed her that theywould be questioning her further on February 12.

''However, Jacob went absconding since then. Due tothis, the Delhi court issued a non-bailable warrant,''Venegavkar said.

He claimed Jacob and Disha Ravi had authored andcreated the toolkit document, which gave detailed directionson how the protest should be carried out, and it was made muchbefore the January 26 ''riot'' incident at the Red Fort inDelhi.

Senior counsel Mihir Desai, appearing for Jacob, hadargued that the toolkit was prepared by a number of people insupport of the farmers and does not talk about violence or theRed Fort incident.

Desai said Jacob apprehended arrest, which wasfortified by the issuance of a non-bailable warrant, andhence, left her house on February 12 and moved this courtseeking transit anticipatory bail.

Jacob and Muluk in their pleas said they were targetsof political vendetta.

Greta Thunberg, a celebrated climate activist, hadshared the ''toolkit'' to lend support to the farmers' agitationnear Delhi borders against the Union government's new agrilaws.

TRENDING

UK shares jump as mining stocks track commodity price gains

S.Korea reaches deals to buy more COVID-19 vaccines for 23 million people

Google Workspace admins can now assign target audiences at group/OU level

Australia's political opposition to support Facebook, Google legislation -sources

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Tennis-Limited crowds to return to Australian Open from Thursday

The Australian Open will open its gates to thousands of tennis fans for the last four days of the tournament after the state of Victoria announced that a snap coronavirus lockdown would be lifted at midnight on Wednesday. Victoria State Pre...

Emma Stone looks unrecognizable in the first 'Cruella' poster

The first movie poster of Disneys upcoming film Cruella is finally out and it features Oscar-winning actor Emma Stone channelling her sinister side. Raising fans excitement, Walt Disney Studios on Tuesday released the poster for the company...

Oppn demands Narayanasamy to prove majority in Pondy assembly, petitions Lt Guv's office

A delegation of oppositionparties led by AINRC on Wednesday submitted a plea to anofficial in the Lt Governors office, seeking a direction toPuducherry Chief Minister V Narayanasamy to prove hisgovernments majority on the floor of the Assem...

Hong Kong tycoon Jimmy Lai arrested again while in jail

Hong Kong tycoon Jimmy Lai, while in jail, has been arrested again on suspicion of assisting one of the 12 fugitives captured by China at sea last year, local newspaper Oriental Daily reported on Wednesday, without citing a source.Lai is cu...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021