Left Menu

Govt to infuse Rs 1,500 cr into Exim Bank next fiscal

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-02-2021 14:46 IST | Created: 17-02-2021 14:46 IST
Govt to infuse Rs 1,500 cr into Exim Bank next fiscal

The government has decided to infuse Rs 1,500 crore capital into state-owned Export-Import Bank of India (Exim Bank) in the next financial year.

The amount is Rs 200 crore higher than the provision made by the government for the current fiscal. The government has earmarked Rs 1,300 crore capital infusion for the bank.

''The (Rs 1,500 crore) provision is for Exim Bank as equity support/ subscription to increase the paid up capital of the bank to the level of its authorised capital,'' as per the Budget documents presented in Parliament earlier this month.

The government doubled the authorised capital of the bank from Rs 10,000 crore to Rs 20,000 crore in 2019.

Exim Bank is the principal export credit agency in India and the capital infusion will give an impetus to new initiatives such as supporting Indian textile industry, likely changes in the concessional finance scheme, likelihood of new letters of credit in future in view of the country's active foreign policy and strategic intent.

Established in 1982, the bank primarily lends for exports from India, including supporting overseas buyers and Indian suppliers for export of developmental and infrastructure projects, equipment, goods and services from the country.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UK shares jump as mining stocks track commodity price gains

S.Korea reaches deals to buy more COVID-19 vaccines for 23 million people

Google Workspace admins can now assign target audiences at group/OU level

Australia's political opposition to support Facebook, Google legislation -sources

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Cabinet approves over Rs 12,000 crore Production-Linked Incentive Scheme for telecom sector: Union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad.

Cabinet approves over Rs 12,000 crore Production-Linked Incentive Scheme for telecom sector Union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad....

Moscow denies visa to candidate for NASA post, says US has made similar move

Moscow said on Wednesday it had denied a visa for a candidate to head the mission of U.S. space agency NASA in Russia, in what it described as retaliation for the U.S. denial of a visa to an undisclosed Russian official. Russia did not iden...

Rugby-France players to return home but will isolate amid COVID-19 fears

The French rugby federation FFR said on Wednesday players from the national team have been allowed to return home during the Six Nations break but will still need to isolate after another staff member tested positive for COVID-19. All playe...

A woman has right to put grievance before any platform even after decades, says Delhi court on M J Akbar's complaint against Priya Ramani.

A woman has right to put grievance before any platform even after decades, says Delhi court on M J Akbars complaint against Priya Ramani....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021