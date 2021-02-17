Cops book two Muslim Youth League leaders for misappropriating funds for kin of Kathua rape victim

Police on Wednesday registered acheating case against the state and national leaders ofMuslimYouth League, youth wing of the Indian Union Muslim League, ona complaint alleging misappropriation of funds collected forthe family of the victim in the Kathua rape and murder case.

Police said P K Firoz, state general secretary of theMuslim Youth League and C K Subair, its national generalsecretary, were booked for allegedly misappropriating Rs 15lakh from a fund of over 1 crore collected by theorganisation.

An eight-year-old girl was kidnapped on January 102018 and was raped in captivity, after keeping her sedated forfour days, in a small village temple at Kathua in Jammu andKashmir.The charge sheet filed by the investigating agencysaid she was later bludgeoned to death.

''A complaint was filed against Firoz and Subair accusingthem of misappropriating Rs 15 lakh from a fund collected forthe family of Kathua rape victim.We have registered a caseunder section 420 of the IPC,'' police told PTI.

The plaint, filed by a former office bearer of theYouth League Yousouf Padanilam, said Subair had in April 2018advertised for crowdfunding to provide legal assistance forthe victim's family.

It said from the fund of over Rs one crore, Firoz''misappropriated'' Rs 15 lakh for other purposes.

State minister K T jaleel has also accused the YouthLeague of misappropriating the funds and sought to investigatethe assets and foreign trips of youth league leaders.PTI RRTBNBN BN

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)