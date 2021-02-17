Left Menu

Gunmen storm Nigerian school, kidnap students

Unidentified gunmen attacked a secondary school in Nigeria's Niger state overnight and abducted many students, the state governor's spokeswoman said on Wednesday.

Reuters | Abuja | Updated: 17-02-2021 17:22 IST | Created: 17-02-2021 17:01 IST
Gunmen storm Nigerian school, kidnap students
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Unidentified gunmen attacked a secondary school in Nigeria's Niger state overnight and abducted many students, the state governor's spokeswoman said on Wednesday. The assailants stormed the Government Science college in the Kagara district at around 2 a.m., overwhelming the school's security detail, according to local residents.

The spokeswoman said many students had been abducted, but did not specify how many. It was not immediately clear who was responsible for the attack.

President Muhammadu Buhari on Wednesday condemned the raid, and dispatched security chiefs to coordinate operations to rescue the abducted students, his spokesman said. Militant Islamist group Boko Haram and a branch of Islamic State are active in northern Nigeria, but kidnappings by other armed groups - mostly for ransom - are also common.

The latest attack came two months after gunmen stormed a secondary school in northwestern Katsina state and kidnapped nearly 350 boys, who were subsequently rescued by security forces. About 100 of more than 270 schoolgirls abducted by Boko Haram from the town of Chibok in 2014 are still missing.

Such attacks have raised concerns about rising violence by Islamist insurgents and armed gangs and fuelled widespread criticism of Buhari's handling of national security. In January, the president appointed a new military high command. Violence and insecurity have compounded the economic challenges faced by citizens in Africa's most populous country, which is struggling to cope with a fall in revenues due to an oil price slump on top of COVID-19.

The Niger state governor will address the media on Wednesday, his spokeswoman said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UK shares jump as mining stocks track commodity price gains

When will Honor Band 6 launch in India? Here's everything we know so far

S.Korea reaches deals to buy more COVID-19 vaccines for 23 million people

Google Workspace admins can now assign target audiences at group/OU level

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Reuters Entertainment News Summary

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs. Badgley Mischka eyes the return to wonderful in glitzy fall lineDinners with friends and nights out inspired Badgley Mischkas fall 2021 line presented at New York Fashion Week on ...

Reuters Health News Summary

Following is a summary of current health news briefs. EU books 150 million extra Moderna COVID-19 vaccines for 2021, option for more in 2022The European Commission said on Wednesday it had struck a deal for an extra 150 million doses of Mod...

'No separate ministry of fisheries in Italy': Giriraj Singh, Smriti Irani hit back in Italian at Rahul Gandhi's gaffe

After Rahul Gandhis gaffe in Puducherry on Wednesday calling for the setting up of a separate ministry for fisheries, union ministers Giriraj Singh and Smriti Irani took to Twitter to take a swipe at the Congress leaders ignorance and attem...

Red Hill Biopharma Announces First Patient Dosed in U.S. Phase 2/3 COVID-19 Outpatient Study with RHB-107

- The U.S. Phase 23 study with once-daily, orally-administered RHB-107 upamostat evaluates treatment of patients with symptomatic COVID-19 who do not require hospitalization - the vast majority of patients- RHB-107 is a novel serine proteas...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021