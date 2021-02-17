UK PM Johnson concerned about Dubai's Sheikha Latifa, says will keep an eye on the case

UK PM Johnson concerned about Dubai's Sheikha Latifa, says will keep an eye on the caseReuters | London | Updated: 17-02-2021 17:35 IST | Created: 17-02-2021 17:15 IST
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said that he was concerned about the fate of Sheikha Latifa, one of the ruler of Dubai's daughters, adding that he would keep an eye on the case.
"That's something obviously that we are concerned about but the U.N. Commission on Human Rights is looking at that. I think what we'll do is wait and see how they get on. We'll keep an eye on that," Johnson told UK media on Wednesday.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
U.N. fears for Myanmar Rohingya after coup, Security Council due to meet Tuesday
U.N. fears for Myanmar Rohingya after coup, Security Council due to meet Tuesday
Dubai to start vaccinations with Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine
Dubai to start vaccinations with Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 shot
Dubai to start vaccinations with Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 shot