2 held for clashing with policeman in UP's Pratapgarh

PTI | Pratapgarh(Up) | Updated: 17-02-2021 18:08 IST | Created: 17-02-2021 18:08 IST
Two men were arrested here on Wednesday after they clashed with a policeman while their vehicle was being checked, an official said.

''Prashant Mishra and Nishat, when stopped for vehicle checking clashed with my gunner Anil Kumar injuring him,'' Circle officer, City, Abhay Pandey said.

An FIR was lodged against them, he said. The injured policeman has been sent for medical examination.

