Two Armymen injured in road accident, hospitalised

Two Army personnel were injured on Wednesday when the vehicle they were travelling in fell down from a bridge in Kathua district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said.

The Army vehicle broke the bridge's railing after its driver lost control of the vehicle and crashed it into the dry river bed at Sahar Khad along Jammu-Pathankot highway, the officials said.

They said both the injured soldiers were evacuated to hospital while the damaged vehicle is being retrieved.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)